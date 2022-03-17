IBM Retirement Fund Sells 87,362 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,487 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 87,362 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.2% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $5,581,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,315 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock traded up $7.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,782,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,297,266. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.33 and a 200 day moving average of $310.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.