IBM Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management grew its position in Sysco by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,897 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $79.52. 36,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,586. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,582 shares of company stock worth $9,450,981. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

