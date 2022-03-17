Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05.

