Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

