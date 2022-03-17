Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last Week

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $1,666.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.86 or 0.06858280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,751.78 or 1.00000391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

