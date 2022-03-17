IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

