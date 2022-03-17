IFP Advisors Inc Has $32,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 448.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URA stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43.

