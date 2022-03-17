IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 288,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $796.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,634.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

