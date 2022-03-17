IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wabash National by 3.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wabash National by 6.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabash National stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,634.00 and a beta of 1.62. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

