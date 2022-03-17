IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,879,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

