IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,879,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
