ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Update

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,060,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 12,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

IMGN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,569. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

