Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

IMO opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

