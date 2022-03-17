Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $812,834.84 and approximately $293.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002324 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.20 or 0.06868505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,913.55 or 0.99998374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040778 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

