India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.88. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 324,706 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in India Globalization Capital by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in India Globalization Capital by 562.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth $356,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

