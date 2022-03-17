Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 4,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,514. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.