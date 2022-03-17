InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

INFU remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $225.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $142,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,808 shares of company stock worth $660,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 422.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

