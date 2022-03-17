InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Critical Comparison

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge 0.74% 3.17% 2.06% Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares InnovAge and Better Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 1.21 -$43.99 million $0.03 190.00 Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InnovAge and Better Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 7 1 0 2.13 Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $10.93, suggesting a potential upside of 91.73%. Better Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 554.55%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than InnovAge.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InnovAge beats Better Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

InnovAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics Inc. is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

