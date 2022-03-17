Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000.
