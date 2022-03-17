Insider Buying: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

