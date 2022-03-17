Insider Buying: Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) insider Fiona Beck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.27 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,365.00 ($22,564.75).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.98.
About Atlas Arteria (Get Rating)
