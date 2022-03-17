Insider Buying: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Purchases 3,250 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CROX traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,294. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.