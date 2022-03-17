Insider Buying: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harry Sloan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Harry Sloan bought 40,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

