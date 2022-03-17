Insider Buying: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO Buys 16,314 Shares of Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.15. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

