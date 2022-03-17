Insider Buying: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $21,745,779.75 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 1,265,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Freshworks stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

