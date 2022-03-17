Insider Buying: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) insider Adrian Kilcoyne purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $17,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.53.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Humanigen by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humanigen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.