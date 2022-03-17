Insider Buying: Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 138,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 217,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

