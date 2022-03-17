Insider Buying: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Purchases $101,304.00 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $173.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 157.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Middleby by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Middleby by 10.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.56.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

