Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director Sells 30,808 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $588,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

