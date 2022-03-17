Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CAO Sells 2,999 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $235,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Chiplock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 714,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ameresco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

