Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells 7,428 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Anaplan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.