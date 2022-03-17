Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells 435 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90.

CW stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.83. The company had a trading volume of 286,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

