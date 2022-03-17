Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EW stock opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.