Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of EW stock opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
