Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 343 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.35.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

