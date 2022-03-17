Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 253 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joanna Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Joanna Rees sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.80, for a total transaction of $1,523,400.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80.

NYSE FICO traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $480.20. 276,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

