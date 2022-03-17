Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 253 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Joanna Rees also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Joanna Rees sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.80, for a total transaction of $1,523,400.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80.
NYSE FICO traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $480.20. 276,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
