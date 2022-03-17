Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells 1,441 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $78,981.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $262,837.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

