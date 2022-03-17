Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) CFO Sells 18,401 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 7,561.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
