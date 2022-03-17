Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) CFO Sells 18,401 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 7,561.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.