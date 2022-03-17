Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,569,550.16 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $3,569,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $269.51 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.37 and its 200-day moving average is $294.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

