Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,569,550.16 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $3,569,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $269.51 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.37 and its 200-day moving average is $294.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.
About Morningstar (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.