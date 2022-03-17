Insider Selling: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Director Sells 42,555 Shares of Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NFG opened at $67.20 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.