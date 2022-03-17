Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells 51,104 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 51,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$501,718.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,835.79.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 22,193 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$186,867.28.

Shares of TSE NG opened at C$9.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -62.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.93. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.58.

NovaGold Resources ( TSE:NG Get Rating ) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.