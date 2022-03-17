Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total transaction of C$1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50.
TIH stock opened at C$116.33 on Thursday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$87.85 and a twelve month high of C$117.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.00%.
Toromont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
