Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total transaction of C$1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50.

TIH stock opened at C$116.33 on Thursday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$87.85 and a twelve month high of C$117.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TIH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

