Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Interface by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Interface by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Interface by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.86. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Interface has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $18.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.