Interface, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Interface has decreased its dividend by 46.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Interface has a payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interface to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. Interface has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Interface by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Interface by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

About Interface (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.