International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.73) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.80) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($2.86) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 202.54 ($2.63).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 145.18 ($1.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.90 ($2.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

