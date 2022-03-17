Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$40.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$37.00.

ITP has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a tender rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$39.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.29. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$22.25 and a 52 week high of C$39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.