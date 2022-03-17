Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Down 8.5%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.83 and last traded at $71.04. 4,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 265,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $784.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $1,627,791.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

