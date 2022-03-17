Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.
A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $624.45.
Shares of Intuit stock traded up $18.22 on Thursday, reaching $457.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after buying an additional 59,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
