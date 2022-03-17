Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.17 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $624.45.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $467.50. 81,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,656. Intuit has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.78.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

