Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,662% compared to the average volume of 298 call options.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $11.99 on Thursday, hitting $93.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,651. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,114.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 53.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 69.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.