Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) General Counsel Thomas Brida Sells 17,987 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

