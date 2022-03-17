Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Robert L. Nussbaum Sells 19,588 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 86.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 45.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 37.2% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 11.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

